Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.73 ($16.16).

ETR:SZU opened at €11.54 ($13.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.60. Südzucker AG has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89).

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Company Profile

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

