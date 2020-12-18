Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

