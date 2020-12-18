Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.23.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.