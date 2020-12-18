Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.