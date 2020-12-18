Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 662,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,787,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunoco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after buying an additional 1,555,639 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $830,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

