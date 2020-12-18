Super Zero Protocol Price Up 3.5% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.02829795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,298,373 coins and its circulating supply is 300,368,830 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.