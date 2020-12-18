SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $249.12 million, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 17,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 75,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,518.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.