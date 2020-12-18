Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.20

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 2358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

SUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Suzano currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Suzano by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Suzano by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

