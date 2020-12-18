SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $440.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.44.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $364.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $365.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.