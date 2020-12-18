SVB Leerink Boosts Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $22.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

