SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.39. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

ALXN stock opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $160.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 568,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

