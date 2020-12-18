SVB Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kempen & Co started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centogene by 1,070.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene by 534.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the period. 6.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

