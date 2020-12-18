SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

