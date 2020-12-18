Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.35. Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

About Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.