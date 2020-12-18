Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Up to $109.00

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $109.00, but opened at $132.00. Synairgen plc (SNG.L) shares last traded at $142.03, with a volume of 8,611,675 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £290.56 million and a PE ratio of -21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.16.

Synairgen plc (SNG.L) (LON:SNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

