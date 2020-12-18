Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.12. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

