Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 10,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,509. The company has a market cap of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

