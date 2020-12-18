Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 10,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,509. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

