Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.07. 503,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 380,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $514.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

