Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $36.12 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and $2.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00466096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,438,909 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

