Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $2.25 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

