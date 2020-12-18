Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TNEYF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.69.

TNEYF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

