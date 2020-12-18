Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.15.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$294.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

