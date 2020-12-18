Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

