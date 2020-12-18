Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.95. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.