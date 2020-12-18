Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,076,000 after buying an additional 61,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 897,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

