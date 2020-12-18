TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TCF Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TCF Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.37.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.