TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

TCF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of TCF Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.74.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.