TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,764,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.