TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Further, strengthening momentum in China remains positive. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. Also, improvement in the housing market is contributing well to the company’s appliance sales. Furthermore, strong momentum across hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology, and recovering auto production are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness in the Transportation and Industrial segments are overhangs. Moreover, delays in elective procedures due to ongoing pandemic are headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.14.

TEL stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $120.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -374.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,838 shares of company stock worth $20,767,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $277,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

