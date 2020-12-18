Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.91.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$23.30 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$24.08. The stock has a market cap of C$12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.95.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

