Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.11 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

