Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.91 ($3.43).

O2D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

Shares of O2D stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.27 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 5,194,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52 week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.