Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 303,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.