Telos (NYSE:TLS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos (NYSE:TLS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

