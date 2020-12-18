Telsey Advisory Group Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $65.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

NYSE EAT opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,084 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

