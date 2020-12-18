Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.53.

TPX stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

