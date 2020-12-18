Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

TME traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.40. 128,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.