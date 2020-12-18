TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0571 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,613,271 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

