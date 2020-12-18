Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.63.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $119.35 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.