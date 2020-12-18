Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of TER stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

