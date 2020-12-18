Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,263. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.