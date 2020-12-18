Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

