Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Terex stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

