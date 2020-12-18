Ternio (TERN) Hits Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Ternio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. Ternio has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $1,941.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00135225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00782985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00183432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00392723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00078805 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

