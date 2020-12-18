TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Volume Tops $171,246.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $70.48 million and approximately $171,246.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00135175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00782689 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00183363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00391292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00078320 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 78,194,553,231 coins and its circulating supply is 78,193,824,122 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

