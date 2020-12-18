Tesco’s (TSCDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tesco has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

