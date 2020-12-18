Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 328,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 150,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.