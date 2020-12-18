Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $171.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.