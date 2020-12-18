The Aarons (AAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Aarons (NYSE: AAN) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2020 – The Aarons is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – The Aarons had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

12/2/2020 – The Aarons is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – The Aarons is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – The Aarons is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – The Aarons was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

11/30/2020 – The Aarons was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

11/26/2020 – The Aarons was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Aaron's outpaced the industry year to date, owing to solid earnings trend. Notably, its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter in third-quarter 2020. Solid performance at the company’s Progressive Leasing and the Aaron's Business segments contributed to the quarterly performance. Strong invoice growth, operating cost management and sturdy customer payment activity remain tailwinds. It continued to witness robust e-commerce growth in the third quarter. Management issued an upbeat fourth-quarter view. Moreover, transformation initiatives, including store fleet optimization, omni-channel expansion and investment in loyalty program bode well. However, it continued to witness soft revenues in its franchisee stores. Also, stiff competition and changes in consumer behavior are concerns.”

The Aarons stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The Aarons Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Aarons Company Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from The Aarons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Aarons in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aarons during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Aarons by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The Aarons by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Aarons by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

